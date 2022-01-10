Hong Kong should not go down the road of testing its entire population for the coronavirus, according to public health experts. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong should not go down the road of testing its entire population for the coronavirus, according to public health experts. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Omicron: mass Covid-19 testing not viable for Hong Kong, medical experts say, amid growing calls to deploy strategy against fifth wave

  • Pro-establishment lawmakers at centre of appeals urging authorities to run universal community screening to uncover hidden chains of transmission
  • But several experts say such exercises are not feasible because of capacity limitations and challenges tied to citywide lockdown

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth CheungJack TsangWilliam Zheng
Elizabeth Cheung Jack Tsang and William Zheng

Updated: 8:02pm, 10 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong should not go down the road of testing its entire population for the coronavirus, according to public health experts. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong should not go down the road of testing its entire population for the coronavirus, according to public health experts. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE