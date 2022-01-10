A birthday party thrown for a pro-Beijing figure last week has now become a public health scandal. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong Covid-19 birthday party scandal: ‘invisible guests’ and unanswered questions take the cake in unfolding health scare

  • More than 200 people now linked to party thrown for pro-Beijing figure, double what was initially thought, with some guests still unaccounted for
  • Authorities relying solely on personal accounts of attendees, with user consent required to study records on ‘Leave Home Safe’ app, and some not having even scanned related QR code

Jeffie Lam
Updated: 10:52pm, 10 Jan, 2022

