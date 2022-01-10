A birthday party thrown for a pro-Beijing figure last week has now become a public health scandal. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong Covid-19 birthday party scandal: ‘invisible guests’ and unanswered questions take the cake in unfolding health scare
- More than 200 people now linked to party thrown for pro-Beijing figure, double what was initially thought, with some guests still unaccounted for
- Authorities relying solely on personal accounts of attendees, with user consent required to study records on ‘Leave Home Safe’ app, and some not having even scanned related QR code
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A birthday party thrown for a pro-Beijing figure last week has now become a public health scandal. Photo: Handout