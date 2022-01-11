Hong Kong’s leader has announced a tightening of social-distancing rules amid an outbreak of the Omicron variant. Photo: Felix Wong
developing | Omicron outbreak prompts Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to announce class suspensions, new HK$4 billion round of pandemic relief funding

  • The suspension will start in kindergartens and primary schools on Friday, but secondary schools will not be affected, Chief Executive Carrie Lam says
  • The new funding, meanwhile, is aimed at helping businesses affected by recently reimposed social-distancing measures

Jeffie Lam and Chris Lau

Updated: 11:45am, 11 Jan, 2022

