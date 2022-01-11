Residents queue up for Covid-19 testing at a community centre in Tuen Mun on Tuesday. The district has been identified as a high-risk area. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Omicron: ‘high risk’ of infection in 5 Hong Kong districts of Tsuen Wan, Sha Tin, Kowloon Bay, Kwun Tong and Yuen Long in coming week, study shows
- Study by Polytechnic University shows Tsuen Wan expected to become high-risk area on Wednesday, followed by Sha Tin on Thursday, Kowloon Bay on Friday, and Kwun Tong and Yuen Long over the weekend
- Findings also show risk of Omicron will still be on the rise in the next seven days despite signs tough preventive measures are helping to slow down spread
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Residents queue up for Covid-19 testing at a community centre in Tuen Mun on Tuesday. The district has been identified as a high-risk area. Photo: K. Y. Cheng