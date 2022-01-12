People arrive at the Penny’s Bay Quarantine Centre on Lantau Island for quarantine. Photo: Felix Wong
Shorter Hong Kong quarantine period should also apply to incoming travellers, experts say
- Infectious diseases specialists say symptoms of Omicron variant emerge quicker – at about three days on average – providing scientific basis for cut in quarantine time
- But respiratory medicine expert Dr Leung Chi-chiu argues city should keep 21-day quarantine to prevent community spread, especially for highly transmissible variants
