Coronavirus: how Omicron is spreading in Hong Kong wave triggered by Cathay Pacific aircrew and a relative linked to 32 other confirmed infections

  • Biggest spreader is a flight attendant’s mother who directly infected eight people to cause fifth-generation transmission in less than a fortnight, Post study finds
  • Nearly a third of Hongkongers infected in Omicron outbreak are aged 60 or above, raising concerns over older generation’s plight should cases surge

Nadia Lam
Updated: 9:19am, 12 Jan, 2022

