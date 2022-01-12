Professor Yuen Kwok-yung (centre) was among those inspecting the spread of Covid-19 infections at Maple Gardens Phase Three in North Point. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Professor Yuen Kwok-yung (centre) was among those inspecting the spread of Covid-19 infections at Maple Gardens Phase Three in North Point. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Omicron: dozens of Hong Kong residents ordered to evacuate after Covid-19 spreads between floors of North Point tower block

  • Fourteen households ordered to leave Maple Gardens Phase Three in North Point after inspection finds the coronavirus was spreading up through floors
  • Two residents of flats on separate floors but facing same direction tested positive for the coronavirus, leading experts to warn of ‘vertical transmission’

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 5:08pm, 12 Jan, 2022

