The medical centre involved in the incident is located in Tin Shui Wai’s Kingswood Richly Plaza. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: private clinic in Hong Kong injects 36 people with expired Covid-19 vaccine

  • Two of the 36 reported gastrointestinal discomfort after receiving the BioNTech vaccine at a clinic in Tin Shui Wai
  • Department of Health tells medical centre to follow up on the condition of those affected while expects say the vaccine is still likely to be effective

Gigi ChoyElizabeth Cheung
Gigi Choy and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 9:39pm, 12 Jan, 2022

