Authorities will follow up with the distributor of the BioNTech vaccine in Hong Kong, on extending its jabs to younger children. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong government panel recommends smaller doses of BioNTech vaccine for children as young as 5, in absence of distributor’s application
- Expert assures public that countries such as the UK have also adopted move, and practice of smaller doses of adult drugs for children is not new
- Currently only those aged 12 and above can get German-made jab
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Authorities will follow up with the distributor of the BioNTech vaccine in Hong Kong, on extending its jabs to younger children. Photo: Nora Tam