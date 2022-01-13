The number of testing stations in Tuen Mun has increased from three to 11 since the district was designated as a high-risk area for the coronavirus. Photo: May Tse
Omicron: Hong Kong officials bolster Covid-19 screening operations in high-risk district swamped by demand for tests
- Scramble follows series of compulsory testing orders relating to infections linked to Omicron-carrying Cathay aircrew member
- Government to open its 11th testing station in Tuen Mun as authorities brace for 40,000 people seeking tests daily
