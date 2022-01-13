3D printed lift buttons created using the newly developed antivirus material from Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus killer material developed in 3D printing project by Hong Kong’s Polytechnic University paves way for new lift buttons, door handles

  • Research team engineers 3D printing material that kills all viruses and bacteria within 20 minutes
  • Antiviral agents proved to still kill 85 per cent of viruses and bacteria after three years, capable of handling new variants

Fiona Sun
Updated: 7:00pm, 13 Jan, 2022

