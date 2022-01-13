Professor Yuen Kwok-yung’s unusual mask has become a conversation topic. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Professor Yuen Kwok-yung’s unusual mask has become a conversation topic. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Why is Hong Kong’s top Covid-19 expert wearing a ‘Donald Duck’ mask?

  • Professor Yuen Kwok-yung’s mask has become a conversation topic, sparking amusement because of its unusual beak-like shape
  • Do such masks offer more protection against the coronavirus or breathability than the cheaper, regular ones on the market?

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Nadia Lam
Updated: 9:14pm, 13 Jan, 2022

