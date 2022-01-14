Local residents subject to compulsory testing queue up at a mobile specimen collection station in Causeway Bay. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong confirms 9 new Covid-19 cases, first time in over 2 weeks daily infections in single digits

  • Fewer than 10 preliminary-positive infections are recorded on Friday
  • Health officials are tracking two Omicron clusters traced back to Cathay Pacific aircrew members who introduced variant into community

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Gigi Choy
Updated: 5:53pm, 14 Jan, 2022

