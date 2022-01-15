Hong Kong is seeking to extend its vaccination drive to residents under 12. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Sinovac vaccine available for Hong Kong children as young as 5 from next week, same extension for BioNTech jabs after Lunar New Year

  • Civil service chief reveals move amid bid to ramp up city’s inoculation drive as it weathers a fifth Covid-19 wave
  • Health minister vows government will open more vaccination centres

Topic |   Coronavirus vaccine
Cannix Yau

Updated: 1:15pm, 15 Jan, 2022

