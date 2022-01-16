People queue for Covid-19 vaccines in London. Hong Kong students living in the UK have found themselves taken aback by the country’s comparatively lax approach to the pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Sick with Covid-19, Hong Kong students in UK learn that ‘living with the virus’ means nobody cares, rules don’t matter

  • Those who test positive are left alone with no medicine or checks by health care workers, say students
  • Overseas students used to strict rules in Hong Kong shocked by UK’s ‘meaningless Covid policies’

Cyril Ip
Updated: 9:10am, 16 Jan, 2022

