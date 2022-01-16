People queue up for compulsory Covid-19 testing at a mobile specimen collection station in Victoria Park on Sunday. Photo: Nora Tam
People queue up for compulsory Covid-19 testing at a mobile specimen collection station in Victoria Park on Sunday. Photo: Nora Tam
Omicron: Hong Kong will not fully relax social-distancing rules, even after Lunar New Year, health minister says

  • Health chief Sophia Chan says a ‘prudent’ approach to easing the measures is necessary to ensure the reopening of the border with mainland China
  • She has also warned that even once the city’s vaccine bubble scheme goes into effect, businesses will not be spared fresh shutdowns in the event of future outbreaks

Jack Tsang
Updated: 3:35pm, 16 Jan, 2022

