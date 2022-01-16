People queue up for compulsory Covid-19 testing at a mobile specimen collection station in Victoria Park on Sunday. Photo: Nora Tam
Omicron: Hong Kong will not fully relax social-distancing rules, even after Lunar New Year, health minister says
- Health chief Sophia Chan says a ‘prudent’ approach to easing the measures is necessary to ensure the reopening of the border with mainland China
- She has also warned that even once the city’s vaccine bubble scheme goes into effect, businesses will not be spared fresh shutdowns in the event of future outbreaks
