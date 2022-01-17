Health officials have urged people not to let down their guard against the virus. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: untraceable Delta variant case is ‘strange’, says Hong Kong health chief, as expert suggests source may have ‘slipped through cracks’ after quarantine
- Health secretary Sophia Chan urges residents not to let their guard down amid discovery of both Omicron and Delta variants locally
- Respiratory medicine expert Dr Leung Chi-chiu says untraceable infection could have been caused by import-related case slipping into community
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Health officials have urged people not to let down their guard against the virus. Photo: Xiaomei Chen