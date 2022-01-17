A consumer watchdog study found that 10 samples of lobster balls were missing their vital ingredient. Photo: Shutterstock
Lobster balls with no lobster? DNA tests by Hong Kong watchdog find key ingredient missing from hotpot favourite
- Consumer Council samples 10 lobster ball brands, DNA results show none contain traces of crustacean
- Council chair also warns consumers with ‘religious dietary restrictions’ to check ingredients after finding 65 per cent of beef balls contain traces of pork or chicken
