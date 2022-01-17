The Consumer Council says it tested 49 different types of coffee products in the market and found genotoxic carcinogenic acrylamide in 47 samples. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong Consumer Council finds cancer-causing substance in 95 per cent of coffee samples

  • Consumer Council found genotoxic carcinogenic acrylamide in 47 of 49 coffee samples, with those of instant coffee containing a higher level of the substance
  • Instant coffee brand with the highest amount of acrylamide detected was Taster’s Choice (Nestle) Original Soluble Coffee, at 790 micrograms per kilogram

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 8:39pm, 17 Jan, 2022

