The Consumer Council says it tested 49 different types of coffee products in the market and found genotoxic carcinogenic acrylamide in 47 samples. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong Consumer Council finds cancer-causing substance in 95 per cent of coffee samples
- Consumer Council found genotoxic carcinogenic acrylamide in 47 of 49 coffee samples, with those of instant coffee containing a higher level of the substance
- Instant coffee brand with the highest amount of acrylamide detected was Taster’s Choice (Nestle) Original Soluble Coffee, at 790 micrograms per kilogram
