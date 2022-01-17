A local NGO has found that the concentrations of major air pollutants rose last year from 2020 levels. Photo: Winson Wong
Air pollution in Hong Kong rose last year as traffic returned amid relaxed social-distancing rules, NGO finds

  • The Clean Air Network found that the annual average concentrations of major air pollutants increased last year from 2020 levels by 3 to 12 per cent
  • However, all were still below the amounts recorded in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic began

Fiona Sun
Updated: 8:28pm, 17 Jan, 2022

