A local NGO has found that the concentrations of major air pollutants rose last year from 2020 levels. Photo: Winson Wong
Air pollution in Hong Kong rose last year as traffic returned amid relaxed social-distancing rules, NGO finds
- The Clean Air Network found that the annual average concentrations of major air pollutants increased last year from 2020 levels by 3 to 12 per cent
- However, all were still below the amounts recorded in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic began
Topic | Hong Kong air pollution
