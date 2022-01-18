The quarantine centre at Penny’s Bay on Lantau Island. Photo: Sam Tsang
3 senior Hong Kong officials caught up in Omicron ‘partygate’ scandal leave quarantine camp early after policy eased
- Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui, Immigration Director Au Ka-wang and political assistant Allen Fung leave Penny’s Bay camp
- They were allowed to return home before serving the full 21 days of quarantine after the government reduced period of mandatory stay
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
