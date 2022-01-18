Police have arrested and charged two ex-Cathay staffers for allegedly violating the city’s anti-pandemic regulations. Photo: Felix Wong
Omicron: 2 ex-Cathay Pacific flight attendants arrested, charged with violating anti-pandemic regulations

  • A government statement says the pair ‘conducted unnecessary activities’ on December 25 and 27 during what was supposed to be a period of home isolation under medical surveillance
  • The two could face up to six months in prison for allegedly failing to ‘observe any condition specified by a health officer’ under the Prevention and Control of Disease Regulation

Joyce Ng
Updated: 12:59am, 18 Jan, 2022

