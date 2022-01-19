Hong Kong authorities have asked pet shops and owners to hand over about 2,000 hamsters for a mass cull. Photo: Shutterstock
exclusive | Coronavirus Hong Kong: decision to cull 2,000 hamsters ‘super harsh’, could lead owners to abandon their pets, academic says

  • City University’s Professor Nikolaus Osterrieder says zero-Covid policy, lack of biosafety confinement facilities make it difficult to quarantine and treat the animals
  • He admits he is worried pet owners may overreact and dump their animals even though likelihood of other pets in the city becoming infected ‘is very close to zero’

Elizabeth CheungNadia Lam
Elizabeth Cheung and Nadia Lam

Updated: 7:00am, 19 Jan, 2022

