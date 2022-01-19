Hong Kong authorities have asked pet shops and owners to hand over about 2,000 hamsters for a mass cull. Photo: Shutterstock
exclusive | Coronavirus Hong Kong: decision to cull 2,000 hamsters ‘super harsh’, could lead owners to abandon their pets, academic says
- City University’s Professor Nikolaus Osterrieder says zero-Covid policy, lack of biosafety confinement facilities make it difficult to quarantine and treat the animals
- He admits he is worried pet owners may overreact and dump their animals even though likelihood of other pets in the city becoming infected ‘is very close to zero’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong authorities have asked pet shops and owners to hand over about 2,000 hamsters for a mass cull. Photo: Shutterstock