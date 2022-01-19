Hong Kong’s health chief has pledged improvements at the government’s quarantine facility at Penny’s Bay. Photo: Brian Rhoads
Hong Kong’s health chief has pledged improvements at the government’s quarantine facility at Penny’s Bay. Photo: Brian Rhoads
Hong Kong quarantine: health chief pledges improvements at Penny’s Bay amid grilling by lawmakers

  • Health minister Sophia Chan says the government has already increased manpower at the centre and set up a cross-departmental task force to manage it
  • Four lawmakers are still interned at Penny’s Bay after they were exposed to the coronavirus at a birthday party of a pro-Beijing political figure

Tony Cheung
Updated: 12:52pm, 19 Jan, 2022

