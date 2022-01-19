Hong Kong pet owners began dropping off their hamsters at a government facility on Wednesday in compliance with a mass cull of the tiny rodents. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong hamster cull starts, with owners dropping off their pets at government facility in Sha Tin

  • The owners say they were asked to sign a document forfeiting their right to compensation and pledging not to inquire after the hamsters again
  • ‘I still do not want to let it go at this moment, but there are no other solutions,’ one owner says. ‘Although it is just a hamster, it’s still a life’

Nadia Lam and Fiona Sun

Updated: 5:36pm, 19 Jan, 2022

