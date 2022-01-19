Residents wait to get screened at a mobile testing station in Mei Foo. Photo: Edmond So
Residents wait to get screened at a mobile testing station in Mei Foo. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong uncovers 2 more untraceable cases as quarantine hotel cluster spreads to at least 3 schools

  • Two unlinked infections involve teenager found to be carrying Delta variant and 79-year-old man who underwent medical tests in hospital last month
  • ‘Pandemic situation is now getting very serious,’ health official warns; residents in Mei Foo and Sham Shui Po urged to get tested as soon as possible

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kathleen MagramoNadia Lam
Kathleen Magramo and Nadia Lam

Updated: 8:24pm, 19 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents wait to get screened at a mobile testing station in Mei Foo. Photo: Edmond So
Residents wait to get screened at a mobile testing station in Mei Foo. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE