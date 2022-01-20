The decision to cull the hamsters has sparked outrage among pet owners and animal welfare groups. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong hamster cull: top Covid-19 expert explains reasons behind ‘firm decision’ to protect public health

  • Leading microbiologist Professor Yuen Kwok-yung says the elderly will be at risk if the Delta variant of the coronavirus is leaked into the community
  • As the transmissibility or virulence of the mutated virus strain is not known, it is essential to prevent it from spreading across the city and beyond its borders

SCMP Reporter
Updated: 1:06am, 20 Jan, 2022

