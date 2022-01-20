Hong Kong is considering suspending face-to-face classes in secondary schools amid a growing coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus Hong Kong: education authorities weigh suspending classes in secondary schools from Monday after students swept up in current outbreak

  • A 17-year-old student was found to be carrying the Delta variant on Wednesday, while a growing Omicron cluster has spread to several schools
  • The government has also announced that children as young as five can start receiving Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, and BioNTech’s jab from February 16

Victor Ting

Updated: 12:21pm, 20 Jan, 2022

