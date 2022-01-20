A teacher was on her way to work when she encountered two infected people in a tunnel at Mei Foo MTR station.

9 seconds apart: how Omicron could have spread from 2 people to a Hong Kong kindergarten teacher in a tunnel

  • All three wore masks, and teacher had no direct contact with the pair
  • Government pandemic adviser says transmission still possible because surgical masks guard against large droplets, but virus could still reach eyes

Nadia Lam
Updated: 11:18pm, 20 Jan, 2022

