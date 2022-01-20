A mobile Covid-19 testing station at Lai Chi Kok Park in Mei Foo. Photo: Dickson Lee
Omicron Hong Kong: ethnic minority leaders urge members to get tested as Sham Shui Po cluster grows, but chief imam warns ‘no community group should be blamed’
- The district has seen a rising number of cases sparked by a cross infection at the Silka Seaview quarantine hotel
- Gatherings have been suspended, as authorities continue to urge residents in the area to get screened
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
