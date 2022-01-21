People queue for Covid-19 testing at Yat Kwai House, where at least 16 people have been found to have to contracted the coronavirus. Photo: Jelly Tse
Omicron: more than 2,500 residents of coronavirus-hit Hong Kong housing block face unprecedented 5-day lockdown

  • Residents of Yat Kwai House at Kwai Chung Estate will need to be home quarantined for five days, health chief says
  • Health authorities confirm 24 new coronavirus cases citywide, 18 of which were locally transmitted including two untraceable infections

Nadia LamElizabeth CheungGigi Choy
Updated: 6:37pm, 21 Jan, 2022

