People queue for Covid-19 testing at Yat Kwai House, where at least 16 people have been found to have to contracted the coronavirus. Photo: Jelly Tse
Omicron: more than 2,500 residents of coronavirus-hit Hong Kong housing block face unprecedented 5-day lockdown
- Residents of Yat Kwai House at Kwai Chung Estate will need to be home quarantined for five days, health chief says
- Health authorities confirm 24 new coronavirus cases citywide, 18 of which were locally transmitted including two untraceable infections
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People queue for Covid-19 testing at Yat Kwai House, where at least 16 people have been found to have to contracted the coronavirus. Photo: Jelly Tse