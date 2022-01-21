The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department made the call to cull about 2,000 hamsters earlier this week. Photo: Shutterstock
Quarantine or cull? Let hamsters live, say vets citing Hong Kong study that finds they stop shedding virus after 6 days
- Findings by team from University of Hong Kong’s medical school show golden hamsters stop shedding the virus through respiratory secretions after six days of isolation
- Author of study says, however, that findings are not totally applicable in the real-world setting as experiments showed the viral load decreased but was not entirely gone
