A BioNTech booster shot could elicit sufficient neutralising antibodies against Omicron in most cases, a study found. Photo: AFP
Omicron: booster shot of BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine provides enough protection against variant, Hong Kong researchers find

  • Study by university researchers finds people’s neutralising antibodies – the first line of immune defence – diminishes three to five weeks after receiving second vaccine shot
  • But BioNTech booster shot can elicit sufficient neutralising antibodies against Omicron in most people who took two doses of that vaccine or Sinovac version

Denise Tsang and William Yiu

Updated: 1:03am, 22 Jan, 2022

