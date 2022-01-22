A BioNTech booster shot could elicit sufficient neutralising antibodies against Omicron in most cases, a study found. Photo: AFP
Omicron: booster shot of BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine provides enough protection against variant, Hong Kong researchers find
- Study by university researchers finds people’s neutralising antibodies – the first line of immune defence – diminishes three to five weeks after receiving second vaccine shot
- But BioNTech booster shot can elicit sufficient neutralising antibodies against Omicron in most people who took two doses of that vaccine or Sinovac version
