Girls peer out the window at Yat Kwai House, Kwai Chung Estate, in Kwai Tsing district on Saturday. Photo: Felix Wong
Crowded testing areas and food left in corridors – chaotic scenes emerge inside Covid-hit public housing estate in Hong Kong

  • People inside Kwai Chung Estate’s Yat Kwai House say they were asked to line up for screening only to be later told authorities were not ready
  • Others complain of breakfast deliveries showing up two hours later than what was promised

Jack Tsang
Updated: 5:32pm, 22 Jan, 2022

