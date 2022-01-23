Illustration: Henry Wong
Illustration: Henry Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: after two years of battling pandemic, will Hong Kong ever open up? Push vaccination rate above 90 per cent before thinking of ‘living with virus’, experts say

  • Government has relentlessly been trying to snuff out every source of infection and deploying various measures, with all signs point to it continuing with approach
  • Stark reality is Hong Kong is still facing a very low vaccination take-up rate among its most vulnerable groups, the elderly and chronically ill

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 9:00am, 23 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Henry Wong
Illustration: Henry Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE