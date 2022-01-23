With scores of infections recorded at a local housing estate, the city’s fifth wave is picking up steam, a government pandemic adviser says. Photo: Felix Wong
Omicron: Hong Kong’s fifth wave could take 3 months to contain, and forget about relaxing social-distancing rules for Lunar New Year, expert says
- ‘You don’t need an expert to confirm this; everyone can see it’s obvious that it is impossible [to ease the measures],’ says Professor Yuen Kwok-yung
- Meanwhile, it remains too early to say whether a five-day lockdown at an Omicron-hit housing estate will need to be extended
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
