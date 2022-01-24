Complaints about the deteriorating hygiene situation at the Omicron-hit Kwai Chung estate have continued to pour in. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Omicron: residents worry ‘messy’ lockdown arrangements at Hong Kong housing estate will only make outbreak worse

  • Photos and videos circulate of apparently lax separation of contaminated areas as residents complain of crowded testing lines and spiralling hygiene situation
  • Health officials confirm 109 new coronavirus cases on Monday, 98 of which were locally transmitted

William Yiu

Updated: 4:46pm, 24 Jan, 2022

