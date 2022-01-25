A third building at the Kwai Chung Estate will be locked down for five days as a cluster of Omicron infections there continues to grow. Photo: Felix Wong
A third building at the Kwai Chung Estate will be locked down for five days as a cluster of Omicron infections there continues to grow. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong to lock down third building at Omicron-stricken Kwai Chung Estate, scene of 226 cases so far

  • Officials will also be extending the lockdown at another building there by two more days
  • City leader Carrie Lam says the lockdowns are needed as the cluster there continues to grow, with a total of 226 confirmed and preliminary-positive infections recorded so far

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Victor Ting

Updated: 11:11am, 25 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A third building at the Kwai Chung Estate will be locked down for five days as a cluster of Omicron infections there continues to grow. Photo: Felix Wong
A third building at the Kwai Chung Estate will be locked down for five days as a cluster of Omicron infections there continues to grow. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE