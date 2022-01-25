A third building at the Kwai Chung Estate will be locked down for five days as a cluster of Omicron infections there continues to grow. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong to lock down third building at Omicron-stricken Kwai Chung Estate, scene of 226 cases so far
- Officials will also be extending the lockdown at another building there by two more days
- City leader Carrie Lam says the lockdowns are needed as the cluster there continues to grow, with a total of 226 confirmed and preliminary-positive infections recorded so far
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
