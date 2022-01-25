Yat Kwai House, the first building in Kwai Chung Estate to be locked down for five days, will have its quarantine extended by two days, ending on Friday rather than Wednesday as originally planned. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: HK$3,900 daily for lockdown staff? Hong Kong to engage retired officers from disciplined services for Lunar New Year operations
- A memo sent to retired members by the Civil Service Bureau offered them HK$3,900 a day to work four days over Lunar New Year
- Duties would include visiting homes in high-risk buildings, helping with registrations, dealing with special cases involving elderly, controlling crowds, maintaining order
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Yat Kwai House, the first building in Kwai Chung Estate to be locked down for five days, will have its quarantine extended by two days, ending on Friday rather than Wednesday as originally planned. Photo: Felix Wong