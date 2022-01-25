Hong Kong schools must meet new Covid-19 vaccination targets to resume full-day classes. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong primary schools may resume full-day, in-person classes if they meet new vaccination targets
- The Education Bureau says 70 per cent of students need to get one dose of the BioNTech Covid-19 jab or two jabs of Sinovac for full-day classes to return
- Sinovac vaccines were made available to children between the ages of five and 11 starting from last Friday
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
