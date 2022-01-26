Health workers in protective gear at Kwai Chung Estate, the centre of a superspreading event. Photo: Felix Wong
Explainer |
When Omicron and Delta collide: all you need to know about Hong Kong’s fifth Covid-19 wave. And is there light at the end of the tunnel?
- Four clusters threaten to overwhelm city’s pandemic strategy, with residents returning to living under strict social-distancing measures
- Current fifth wave has raised new concerns, such as animal-to-human transmission and the actual effectiveness of masks
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Health workers in protective gear at Kwai Chung Estate, the centre of a superspreading event. Photo: Felix Wong