Health workers in protective gear at Kwai Chung Estate, the centre of a superspreading event. Photo: Felix Wong
When Omicron and Delta collide: all you need to know about Hong Kong’s fifth Covid-19 wave. And is there light at the end of the tunnel?

  • Four clusters threaten to overwhelm city’s pandemic strategy, with residents returning to living under strict social-distancing measures
  • Current fifth wave has raised new concerns, such as animal-to-human transmission and the actual effectiveness of masks

Nadia Lam
Updated: 11:42am, 26 Jan, 2022

