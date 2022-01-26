Workers at Kwai Chung Estate. Photo: Jelly Tse
Omicron: growing fear among residents on locked-down Hong Kong estate of cross-infections in tower blocks

  • Infected family blames poor test arrangements at Kwai Chung Estate for causing cross-infection when residents mix in the same lift and wait in long queue for tests
  • Source says another 42 preliminary infections have been uncovered at Yat Kwai House and seven at Ying Kwai House, the first two blocks locked down

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 2:24pm, 26 Jan, 2022

