People wait for the train at Admiralty MTR station. Photo: Handout
Can you catch Covid-19 on the MTR? Here’s what Hong Kong rail giant is doing to ward off virus in light of recent transmission

  • The railway giant has stepped up its cleaning measures, with trains and stations being disinfected more regularly
  • Last week, MTR Corp dispatched 10 robots to deep clean Mei Foo station after a recent transmission in the area

Cannix Yau
Updated: 11:35am, 27 Jan, 2022

