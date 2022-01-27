A resident of Cheung Bor House is tested for the coronavirus on Wednesday evening. Photo: Edmond So
Omicron: Hong Kong may set new record for daily confirmed coronavirus infections; social-distancing rules to remain largely unchanged for at least 2 more weeks

  • The expectation comes after the city recorded 130 preliminary-positive cases on Wednesday, and as outbreaks across town grew
  • Meanwhile, one expert says tighter social-distancing measures cannot be eased in any meaningful way until at least a week after the Lunar New Year holiday

Nadia Lam and Gary Cheung

Updated: 1:47pm, 27 Jan, 2022

