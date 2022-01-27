Companies and travellers have persistently complained about the current arrangements. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
breaking | Omicron: Hong Kong to shorten its 21-day quarantine requirement for incoming travellers
- Government source says Chief Executive Carrie Lam is expected to make the announcement at 5.30pm on Thursday
- Move comes after persistent complaints from travellers and companies paying high quarantine costs for employees
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Companies and travellers have persistently complained about the current arrangements. Photo: Xiaomei Chen