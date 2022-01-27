Companies and travellers have persistently complained about the current arrangements. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
breaking | Omicron: Hong Kong to shorten its 21-day quarantine requirement for incoming travellers

  • Government source says Chief Executive Carrie Lam is expected to make the announcement at 5.30pm on Thursday
  • Move comes after persistent complaints from travellers and companies paying high quarantine costs for employees

Gary Cheung and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 4:56pm, 27 Jan, 2022

