Residents emerge from Yat Kwai House at Kwai Chung Estate on Friday after a week-long lockdown there was lifted. Photo: Jelly Tse
Residents emerge from Yat Kwai House at Kwai Chung Estate on Friday after a week-long lockdown there was lifted. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

‘Of course I’m happy’: residents of Omicron-hit Hong Kong housing block breathe sigh of relief as 7-day lockdown ends

  • The lockdown at Yat Kwai House was triggered by a wave of coronavirus cases in the building, with 139 uncovered there over the past week
  • However, the lockdown isn’t over for everyone – some were still being taken to hospital on Friday morning after testing positive, and two more buildings at the estate remain shut off

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 12:39pm, 28 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents emerge from Yat Kwai House at Kwai Chung Estate on Friday after a week-long lockdown there was lifted. Photo: Jelly Tse
Residents emerge from Yat Kwai House at Kwai Chung Estate on Friday after a week-long lockdown there was lifted. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE