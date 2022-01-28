Residents emerge from Yat Kwai House at Kwai Chung Estate on Friday after a week-long lockdown there was lifted. Photo: Jelly Tse
‘Of course I’m happy’: residents of Omicron-hit Hong Kong housing block breathe sigh of relief as 7-day lockdown ends
- The lockdown at Yat Kwai House was triggered by a wave of coronavirus cases in the building, with 139 uncovered there over the past week
- However, the lockdown isn’t over for everyone – some were still being taken to hospital on Friday morning after testing positive, and two more buildings at the estate remain shut off
