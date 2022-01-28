The government is considering requiring Hongkongers to present proof of vaccination in crowded places like malls and public transport. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus Hong Kong: authorities weighing requiring proof of vaccination to enter shopping malls, public transport, source says
- The new requirements are being considered as part of the government’s rebranded ‘vaccine pass’ initiative
- The revelation came as one expert warned that the fifth wave of infections ‘is still at its peak and does not show signs of diminishing’
