The Observatory has told residents to wrap up warm for the first day of Lunar New Year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Year of the Tiger 2022: no burning bright for Lunar New Year’s Day as Hong Kong Observatory predicts cold, wet, windy weather
- Observatory tells residents to ‘wrap up warm for the Lunar New Year’ with temperatures expected to be between 12 to 15 degrees Celsius on Tuesday
- Coming weekend will be mostly cloudy, with patches of rain during night
Topic | Hong Kong weather
The Observatory has told residents to wrap up warm for the first day of Lunar New Year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng