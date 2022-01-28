Hong Kong’s air quality has improved over the past decade, according to the Environmental Protection Department. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s air quality has improved over the past decade, according to the Environmental Protection Department. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s air quality on the mend, but most pollutant concentration levels ‘still fall short of WHO goals’

  • Most major pollutant concentration levels in the city fell short of WHO standards, with only sulphur dioxide meeting the global body’s targets last year
  • Environmental Protection Department says city’s air quality has been improving over the last 10 years, with the past two showing the best results

Fiona Sun
Updated: 9:24pm, 28 Jan, 2022

