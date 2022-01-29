A resident of Kwai Chung Estate emerges from lockdown on Saturday morning after two buildings there were reopened. Photo: Dickson Lee
Omicron: Hong Kong housing estate at centre of outbreak records 17 new preliminary-positive cases as lockdowns end
- The new preliminary-positive cases take the total number recorded at Kwai Chung Estate to 413
- Three buildings have been locked down at Kwai Chung, with one reopened on Friday and the two others on Saturday morning
